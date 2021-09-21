What happens when science fiction meets craft beer? Steampunk Extravaganza
Mid-Illinois Realtors Association President’s Charity of Choice Event. Attendees were encouraged to dress up in all things steampunk including cogs, corsets, top hats, spats and pocket watches. The evening included glass blowing, drag queen entertainment, a costume contest and silent auction. Guests dined on a delicious BBQ buffet and event emcee Sharon ShareAlike kept the evening fun and festive.pantagraph.com
