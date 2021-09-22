CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man found dead in Spokane River near Downriver Golf Course

 7 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Spokane police Spokesperson Julie Humphreys said someone fishing in the area located the body and called 911. She said the body is that of a white man in his 30s and it doesn’t appear that he had been in the water very long. Major Crimes detectives are investigating the man's death. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify him when appropriate.

