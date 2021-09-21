CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Hat tips & head-scratchers

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are 0-2 again, and we have another 0-2 edition of hat tips & head-scratchers. We’ve had too many of those. Cornerback A.J. Terrell showed exactly why Atlanta selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with his pass break up in the first quarter. The Bucs promptly marched down the field on their opening possession, notching chunk play after chunk play, and the dagger appeared to be a deep ball from Tom Brady intended for Antonio Brown.

FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Can Falcons Pull Off Upset vs. Buccaneers?

If the Atlanta Falcons want to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 start, they will have to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It's a tall task considering the Falcons did not score a touchdown last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buccaneers are, well, the defending champs.
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Thursday Injury Reports

After a rather benign debut for Week 2, both the Falcons and the Buccaneers showcased new developments on their second injury report of the week. Wednesday's reports featured a limited Jason Pierre-Paul for the Bucs and no injuries for the Falcons. Well, that changed on Thursday. Pierre-Paul was downgraded to where he did not practice at all and Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby was listed as a limited participant thanks to a calf injury. Veteran Bucs defensive lineman Steve McClendon was held out of practice on Thursday, but he missed practice because he was given the day off; not because he is battling an injury.
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Buccaneers betting odds, lines, and preview

The Falcons dropped their first game of the season as 3-point favorites to the Eagles, hitting the under of 47.5. This week against the Buccaneers, the Falcons will be massive underdogs. According to Draft Kings, Tampa Bay opened as 8.5-point favorites over Atlanta, but that spread jumped all the way up to 13 and settled back down to 12.
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Yardbarker

It Starts in the Trenches: 5 Observations From Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons lost on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25. The lopsided score betrayed a good effort from Atlanta, which found itself down just three in the fourth quarter before a pair of Tampa Bay interceptions returned for touchdowns blew the game open. After a terrible performance in...
Yardbarker

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Atlanta Features More Receiver Sets In Week 2

It was pretty apparent the Atlanta Falcons had a different game plan Sunday than they did in the season opener. The offensive player snap counts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers indicate that as well. Facing the top run defense from 2020, the Falcons offense featured more formations with multiple receivers....
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 2 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South divisional matchup from Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are coming off a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys while the Falcons are looking to get back on the wining side of things after their opening week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home.
The Falcoholic

Falcons release updated depth chart ahead of road game vs. Buccaneers

Week 1 is officially in the books, as we now turn our sights to Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons definitely didn’t get off to the start we all hoped they would, and now we can only look forward in hopes to see a different outcome in the upcoming games. On Sunday, the Falcons will travel south and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be a tough game to bounce back in.
snntv.com

Buccaneers planning a balanced attack vs. Falcons

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off with NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Last season in two wins against Atlanta, the Bucs dominated through the air as Tom Brady threw for a combined 789 yards and 6 TD's in both contests. But, coming off last week's...
chatsports.com

What is the defining moment of the Falcons-Buccaneers rivalry?

It’s Wednesday, so it’s time to start looking ahead to Sunday’s game. There’s very little in the way of optimistic feelings about this Falcons team against the defending Super Bowl champions, so let’s start the rivalry week with a look back. Tampa Bay is the weirdest competitor in the NFC...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Falcons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

The Atlanta Falcons lost both of their matches to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season on scores of 27-31 and 27-44, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Falcons and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Atlanta now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Falcons

After a narrow victory in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. This is a much more favorable contest for the Bucs, as Atlanta is bound to be one of the worst teams in the league. Tampa Bay should be in for a huge game, as they’re a massive favorite to win. It’s time to continue our NFL prediction series with a Buccaneers Week 2 prediction.
chatsports.com

Falcons vs. Buccaneers: a look at the series history

Atlanta heads into Tampa Bay for a matchup between two franchises whose arrows are pointing in opposite directions, as the Bucs are coming off a Super Bowl championship and the Falcons still have yet to play a single single with a record above .500 since 2017. The Atlanta Falcons continue...
Herald Tribune

What's the latest line, over-under for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) visit the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) Sunday for their Week 2 showdown at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. Atlanta...
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons vs. Buccaneers preview: 5 things to know about Week 2

Buccaneers (-13.5) The Falcons are still missing a number of players on the IR, most notably Josh Andrews and Matt Gono, as the team struggles along the offensive front. Still, there were no players that went down in the Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. As of right now, the Buccaneers are the only one with a player set to be on the injury report — Jason Pierre-Paul, who was limited in practice on Wednesday.
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers vs. Falcons final injury report: Carlton Davis III questionable

The Buccaneers and Falcons released their final injury report ahead of their matchup this upcoming Sunday, and Tampa Bay’s latest addition to the list doesn’t look so good. Heading into this week’s game, cornerback Carlton Davis III has been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Nothing more on the...
buccaneers.com

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive, just as they have all year. In Week One, they failed to score on their opening possession but they wouldn't make that a habit as quarterback Tom Brady and company engineered a near perfect six-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. It gave the Bucs an early 7-0 lead with 12:22 left in the first quarter.
USA Today

Falcons Week 2 fantasy projections: Who will step up vs. Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t short on fantasy football options, but Week 1 wasn’t an encouraging start for anyone other than kicker Younghoe Koo and possibly RB Cordarrelle Patterson. The team scored just six points during Sunday’s loss and failed to do pretty much anything after the first two drives of the game. Things will be just as tough, if not tougher, in Week 2 when the Falcons travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 1-0 Buccaneers.
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: TV schedule, notes, and staff picks

TV: FOX (4:05 PM ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver (field reporter) SIRIUS: 138 (Atl), 83 (TB) | XM: 380 (Atl), 225 (TB) | SXM App: 801 (Atl), 829 (TB) • QB TOM BRADY passed for 379 yards & 4 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 97 rating in Week 1. Has 94 career games with 3+ TD passes, surpassing HOFer PEYTON MANNING (93) for 2nd-most all-time. Became 2nd QB ever (DREW BREES) with 100 career 300-yard pass games. Incl. the playoffs, is 8-0 & has 2,697 pass yards (337.1 per game) & 19 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 111.6 rating in 8 career starts vs. Atl. Had 789 pass yards (394.5 per game) & 6 TDs vs. INT & 114 rating in 2 reg. season starts vs. Atl. in 2020.
NFL

