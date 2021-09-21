Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Hat tips & head-scratchers

After a rather benign debut for Week 2, both the Falcons and the Buccaneers showcased new developments on their second injury report of the week. Wednesday's reports featured a limited Jason Pierre-Paul for the Bucs and no injuries for the Falcons. Well, that changed on Thursday. Pierre-Paul was downgraded to where he did not practice at all and Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby was listed as a limited participant thanks to a calf injury. Veteran Bucs defensive lineman Steve McClendon was held out of practice on Thursday, but he missed practice because he was given the day off; not because he is battling an injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO