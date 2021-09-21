Borough Assembly Meetings on KFSK – Audio available in archive

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Patricia Silva is running for Seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. She said she is running after working as a campaign coordinator with Dan Sullivan last year. “After leaving Dan’s office, I was just in prayer about whether or not I should run for a bigger office, or an office for myself. It is a challenge. Do I need to do it? No, I don’t need to do it, but somebody does, and I want to do it. I want to do it for the cause. I want to do it for the people.”

8 DAYS AGO