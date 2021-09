LAKE PLACID — The electricity in the air was strong as the Lake Placid Green Dragons celebrated Senior Night and hosted their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils. The Red Devils fought hard but the Green Dragons swept them in three straight matches with scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-21. This victory raised Lake Placid’s record to 11-8 overall while Avon Park’s record dropped to 0-9. “It was a good night for Senior Night,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “The fans had fun and gives them something to look forward to. I am super proud of these girls getting the shutout tonight, they called in and they got what they wanted. Execution is sometimes a rocky road for us and for us to come out and do it is great. They all did great but we need to clean up our serve-receive. Our seniors did well and it was good collective team effort.”

