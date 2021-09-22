CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

5.8-magnitude earthquake brings damage to southeast Australia

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh3k3_0c3p177M00
A rare 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Australia's Victoria state Wednesday morning. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Australia's Victoria state Wednesday morning, leading to reports of damage in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck around 9:15 a.m. near the town of Mansfield, about 65 miles northeast of Melbourne. The epicenter was relatively shallow, at about a depth of about 6.2 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Melbourne's Seismology Center said the earthquake lasted about 20 seconds.

The Victoria State Emergency Service said there was no tsunami threat after the quake.

Australia's ABC news reported damage throughout Victoria and evacuations of apartment buildings in Melbourne. The outlet said the shaking could be felt in Sydney, New South Wales, Adelaide and Launceston, Tasmania.

Black Rock resident Tony Enright, a structural engineer, told The Sydney Morning Herald he felt his home shake.

"There was a short jolt like a truck going past, and then I felt the house wobble, which was when I knew it was an earthquake," he said.

Comments / 47

Veteran4Trump
7d ago

Oh great !! Thanks a lot sleepy joe and you just gave them nuclear submarines??!! What a disaster!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(5)
9
Linda Montgomery
6d ago

A 5.8 earthquake isn't that big of a deal. We had bigger earthquakes than that when I lived in Alaska and a 5.8 doesn't rise to the level of newsworthy.

Reply
2
Mountain Man
6d ago

Give the Nazi government of Australia something to think about besides vaccines. The government action regarding the Covid hoax is right up there with their actions against the Aborigines people when they stole the children so the could be raised in a proper environment

Reply(2)
2
Related
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy