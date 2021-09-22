5.8-magnitude earthquake brings damage to southeast Australia

A rare 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Australia's Victoria state Wednesday morning. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Australia's Victoria state Wednesday morning, leading to reports of damage in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor struck around 9:15 a.m. near the town of Mansfield, about 65 miles northeast of Melbourne. The epicenter was relatively shallow, at about a depth of about 6.2 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Melbourne's Seismology Center said the earthquake lasted about 20 seconds.

The Victoria State Emergency Service said there was no tsunami threat after the quake.

Australia's ABC news reported damage throughout Victoria and evacuations of apartment buildings in Melbourne. The outlet said the shaking could be felt in Sydney, New South Wales, Adelaide and Launceston, Tasmania.

Black Rock resident Tony Enright, a structural engineer, told The Sydney Morning Herald he felt his home shake.

"There was a short jolt like a truck going past, and then I felt the house wobble, which was when I knew it was an earthquake," he said.