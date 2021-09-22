'Guys and Dolls' kicking off movie musical screening series
The Bankhead Theater is welcoming back its "Classic Film Musical" screening series this week with the 1955 hit "Guys and Dolls." Adapted from the stage musical and starring Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando, the movie follows gambler Nathan Detroit (Sinatra) and man-about-town Sky Masterson (Brando) and their efforts in love -- with Nathan's longstanding fiancee Miss Adelaide (Vivian Blaine) and Sister Sarah Brown (Jean Simmons), respectively.pleasantonweekly.com
