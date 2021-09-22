CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Rate of COVID-19 spread in Gregg County slows

By Raquel Torres rtorres@tylerpaper.com
Kilgore News Herald
 7 days ago

The rate of spread of COVID-19 in Gregg County remains high but has eased considerably in recent days, according to a Monday report. The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, announced that the seven-day rolling rate of new cases had decreased to 74.11 on Monday from 117.67 on Thursday. The rate remains more than double the district’s threshold for “substantial” community spread, but it is about half what it was the week of Sept. 3 through 9 when the seven-day rolling rate reached 142.92.

