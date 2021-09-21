AEW Announce Two New Tour Dates In Kanas City & Minneapolis
AEW have today announced the locations and dates for two of their upcoming TV tapings. First up, the company will be heading to Independence, MO for the November 3rd episode of Dynamite, with the show set to air from the Cable Dahmer Arena. Following that show, AEW will head to Minneapolis for the first time as they air an episode of Rampage from, the Target Center. The Rampage show will air on Friday, November 12th.www.ewrestlingnews.com
