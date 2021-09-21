CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Announce Two New Tour Dates In Kanas City & Minneapolis

By Jozef Kostecki
 8 days ago

AEW have today announced the locations and dates for two of their upcoming TV tapings. First up, the company will be heading to Independence, MO for the November 3rd episode of Dynamite, with the show set to air from the Cable Dahmer Arena. Following that show, AEW will head to Minneapolis for the first time as they air an episode of Rampage from, the Target Center. The Rampage show will air on Friday, November 12th.

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Provides Storyline Update On Eva Marie

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW in Cincinnati, OH at the Heritage Bank Center, Shayna Baszler attacked Eva Marie after Eva declared that no one in the back could beat her. For the second straight week, Baszler did a stomp on the steel steps to dislocate...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Announces New Tournament To Honor Wrestling Legend

It would be an honor from AEW. There are certain wrestlers who are legends for at least one reason, but there are some whose reasons are a lot sadder than others. That is certainly the case with wrestlers who pass away before their time. Thankfully there are not as many of these as there have been in generations past, and now one of the better known ones will be receiving an honor.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE NXT Superstars Debut On AEW Programming

WWE released a lot of people over the past several months. This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation included the debut of two former NXT Superstars. Both Santana Garrett and Arturo Ruas made their AEW debuts during this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Garrett kept her name, but Ruas is now wrestling as Adrian Jaoude.
WWE
newsbrig.com

AEW announce Chicago return; Dates revealed

AEW announced that Rampage and Dynamite will be headed to Chicago once again in two months on the eve of Thanksgiving. The exact date was revealed to be November 24. Wintrust Arena will host both Rampage and Dynamite that week as AEW returns to CM Punk’s hometown. Many recent AEW shows have taken place in Chicago, including the critically acclaimed All Out pay-per-view, which was held at the NOW Arena.
WWE
Dahmer
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RAVEN Announces 'Metal City' U.S. Tour

British/American metal trio RAVEN has announced the "Metal City" U.S. tour for later this fall. The trek will begin on October 20 in Louisville, Kentucky and run through November 18 in Brooklyn, New York. RAVEN founder and frontman John Gallagher comments on the upcoming run: "After an 18-month COVID layoff,...
MUSIC
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Big Title Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage Broadcast

Following Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, we learned that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros will be defending their titles against The Butcher & The Blade this Friday night on AEW Rampage. Here is the updated card for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage:. AEW Tag Team Championships...
WWE
mxdwn.com

Mastodon Announce Winter 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates With Opeth

Mastodon is making a return to touring, announcing their 2021 co-headline tour with Opeth. The tour will begin on November 16 in Asheville, North Carolina, and will span 15 dates and just as many cities, concluding in Denver, Colorado on December 5. In addition to these headline dates, they are also set to appear at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 10 and at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z94

Ghost + Volbeat Announce 2022 U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates

It's already looking like a promising start for 2022, as Ghost and Volbeat have announced plans to co-headline a tour that will kick off in January and continue on into March. The 26-date run will also include special guests Twin Temple and will start in Reno, Nev. on Jan. 25, winding through the country before coming to a conclusion March 3 in Anaheim.
MUSIC
#Ct#Combat#Kanas City Minneapolis#The Target Center#Aewtix Com#Full Gear
q106fm.com

Shinedown’s Smith & Myers announce tour dates

Shinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have announced a tour with their Smith & Myers side project. The run will kick off November 30 in Memphis, Tennessee, and will wrap up December 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pitchfork

Injury Reserve Release New Album and Announce 2021 and 2022 Tour Dates

Injury Reserve have just released their new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, and, to mark the occasion, the band hs announced headlining dates in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe for 2021 and 2022. The shows include support from Slauson Malone and Zeroh. Find those dates, and listen to the album, below.
RETAIL
Punknews.org

Frank Turner announces album details, releases song and tour dates

Frank Turner has announced details for his upcoming album FTHC. The album will be out February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor and has 14 songs. He has also released a new song called "Haven't Been Doing So Well" along with UK tour dates for 2022. Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon will be playing support on all dates and Snuff will be joining them in London. Frank Turner will be touring the US this fall and last released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
MUSIC
x1065.com

WALK THE MOON drop two new songs, announce release date for new album 'HEIGHTS'

WALK THE MOON is bringing New Wave back with their new song "Fire in Your House," one of two fresh tracks that the band released Friday. The song and its video feature the late, legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg and his son, Jesse Clegg, both of whom co-wrote the track. The recording of "Fire in Your House" was Clegg's last before he died in June of 2019.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

New Matches Announced For AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Three new matches have been announced for next Friday’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. It was announced during tonight’s Rampage that Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match. An eight-man bout was also announced with Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade taking on AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford will also take place.
WWE
brooklynvegan.com

Teyana Taylor announces dates for “farewell tour”

Teyana Taylor said last year that she'd be "retiring this chatper of [her] story," and now she has announced a farewell tour called "The Last Rose Petal," writing:. How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer.
MUSIC
POLLSTAR

Fugees Announce Fall Reunion Tour, Surprise Wednesday New York City Show

John M. Heller / Getty ImagesKeeping ScoreMs. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform at Fugees' most recent show, which took place in Hollywood in February 2006. Seminal hip-hop trio Fugees announced a reunion tour Tuesday that will take the group to several U.S. markets as well as two dates each in Europe and Africa.
MUSIC
Chicago Sun-Times

Fugees reunion tour announced, includes Chicago date

The Fugees — Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — have announced they’re reuniting for a world tour, which will include a Chicago stop this fall. The international trek — their first live shows in 15 years and their first world tour in 25 years — celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s chart-topping album “The Score,” and will arrive at the United Center on Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at LiveNation.com.
CHICAGO, IL
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Speculation Bray Wyatt Could Appear On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

There has been speculation about Bray Wyatt, who was released by WWE due to budget cuts and is still a free agent, could make his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite from Rochester, NY, which is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee who was good friends with Wyatt.
WWE
PWMania

AEW & WWE:A Tale Of Two Cities

No, this isn’t a Charles Dickens novel, but I figured it was a clever title so work with me here. Professional wrestling, for as much as it’s parsed and debated online, is still rather simplistic at its foundation. It’s a theoretical athletic competition and within the sport there are narratives that play out. The aspects of storytelling are the same across the board because in any genre of entertainment, the narrative is based on the emotional investment into the key figures of the story. Of course, heroes vs. heels is the easiest story to be told because there are heroes and heels in real life so the narrative translates to an audience. Mr. Rogers vs. OJ Simpson will have all of Fred’s neighbors cheering him to victory.
WWE
uncrazed.com

Little Simz Announces North American Tour Dates

Little Simz has announced new dates for a North American tour on her website, with the first date next year in May. The 27-year-old rapper will tour in support of her debut album release, Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert. This announcement comes after making her U.S. late-night TV debut...
MUSIC
neworleanssun.com

Shawn Mendes Tour 2022 : Announced World Tour Dates & Get Tickets

Mendes is set to touch down in the UK on April 21, when he'll perform at The O2 Arena in London. Dates will then follow in Birmingham (April 27), Glasgow (29), Sheffield (May 2) and Manchester (May 4). Shawn Mendes is hitting the road next year for his Wonder: the...
MUSIC

