CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Husson University 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame event to honor six

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — On Friday, Sept. 24 Husson University will recognize six prominent individuals as part of the University’s prestigious Alumni Hall of Fame awards ceremony. The presentations will take place at 5 p.m. in the Gracie Theatre on the University’s Bangor campus. The event will be followed by a reception in the adjacent Darling Atrium. All event attendees will be required to wear masks indoors during the event and reception in accordance with Husson University healthcare protocols. Unvaccinated attendees are also being asked to wear their masks outdoors while they are on campus.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, ME
City
Paris, ME
State
Florida State
Local
Maine Education
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
City
Charlotte, ME
Bangor, ME
Education
City
Bangor, ME
City
Falmouth, ME
City
Bristol, ME
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy