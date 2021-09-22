Husson University 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame event to honor six

BANGOR — On Friday, Sept. 24 Husson University will recognize six prominent individuals as part of the University’s prestigious Alumni Hall of Fame awards ceremony. The presentations will take place at 5 p.m. in the Gracie Theatre on the University’s Bangor campus. The event will be followed by a reception in the adjacent Darling Atrium. All event attendees will be required to wear masks indoors during the event and reception in accordance with Husson University healthcare protocols. Unvaccinated attendees are also being asked to wear their masks outdoors while they are on campus.