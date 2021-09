The Old Mortuary Ghost was brought to "life" by Russell Nauman (above) for Museum on Main's virtual Ghost Walk last year, which is returning this year in person. Groups of 20 will be led by a team of ghost hosts to 10 haunted downtown spots to be met by actors portraying residents from the past who will share their stories. The family friendly, two-hour tours have become increasingly popular during the last 15 years so early ticket purchase is advised.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO