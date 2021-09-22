Action Behavior Centers opens in New Braunfels, works to support families with children on autism spectrum

With coronavirus-related hospitalizations tracking downward, Austin Public Health is eyeing a possible shift down to Stage 4 pandemic risk-based guidance. Austin and Travis County have been in Stage 5, which is triggered in part by the area's seven-day moving average of coronavirus-related hospital admissions moving above 50, since early August. With that metric now at 44, the community is within range of Stage 4, but Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said she wants to see the downward trend persist before making the shift in community health and safety recommendations.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO