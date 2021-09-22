CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Action Behavior Centers opens in New Braunfels, works to support families with children on autism spectrum

By Lauren Canterberry
Action Behavior Centers, a 5,000-square-foot autism support facility, opened at 790 Generations Drive, Bldg. 300, New Braunfels, in early September. The organization has locations throughout Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Illinois and offers therapy and testing services for children on the autism spectrum. Registered behavior technicians work with each child, said...

