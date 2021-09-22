CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

BISD: Obstacles prevent district from pursuing virtual learning

By , Beaumont native making a stop at home
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the desk of Beaumont ISD Superintendent Shannon Allen:. After the announcement of the passing of Senate Bill 15, there have been many headlines reporting that virtual learning is now an option for schools throughout the state. I want to clarify that while this opportunity has been made available to school districts, certain obstacles prevent Beaumont ISD from establishing a virtual program as established by the guidelines of the current legislation.

