BISD: Obstacles prevent district from pursuing virtual learning
From the desk of Beaumont ISD Superintendent Shannon Allen:. After the announcement of the passing of Senate Bill 15, there have been many headlines reporting that virtual learning is now an option for schools throughout the state. I want to clarify that while this opportunity has been made available to school districts, certain obstacles prevent Beaumont ISD from establishing a virtual program as established by the guidelines of the current legislation.www.beaumontenterprise.com
