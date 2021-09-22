BISD: Obstacles prevent district from pursuing virtual learning

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Students are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. To alleviate some of the stress at the start of the school year, the state implemented a protocol called Test and Stay which allows unvaccinated students to stay in school if they are close contacts but asymptomatic. However, the students are required to take a COVID test every day in school. But some school districts have yet to implement the program. Morgan Brinker is a mother of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school in the Hubbardston and Gardner school system....

