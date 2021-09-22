10 Mental Health Podcasts That Will Help You Feel Seen (and Teach You Something, Too)
Have you ever been in the midst of an anxiety spiral, and someone just hugs you or holds your hand or breathes with you to help you feel calm and safe? Knowing that another person is there — to acknowledge your feelings and support you — can be incredibly helpful in managing your mental health. While a voice coming through your speakers can't replace that human connection, I often find mental health podcasts to be comforting, too.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0