CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

10 Mental Health Podcasts That Will Help You Feel Seen (and Teach You Something, Too)

By Sydni Ellis
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever been in the midst of an anxiety spiral, and someone just hugs you or holds your hand or breathes with you to help you feel calm and safe? Knowing that another person is there — to acknowledge your feelings and support you — can be incredibly helpful in managing your mental health. While a voice coming through your speakers can't replace that human connection, I often find mental health podcasts to be comforting, too.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
purewow.com

3 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Mental Health at Work

At work, the to-do list is long. So long that sometimes it sabotages your ability to check in with your mental health and attend to the emotions that you experience throughout the workday. (Heck, some days are so busy we can barely remember to refill our water bottle.) Still, burnout is real and we’re simultaneously feeling all the things as some of us return to office environments in a pandemic while others continue to Zoom with bosses from their bedrooms. (Those work/life boundaries are getting weird, no?) That’s why we checked in with Carson Tate, founder of Working Simply and author of Own It. Love It. Make It Work: How to Make Any Job Your Dream Job about a few simple actions we can take to tend to (vs. tamp down) our emotional health at work.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

How Social Isolation Affects Your Mental and Physical Health as You Age

Feeling connected to a network of family, friends, and acquaintances bolsters your mental and physical health, from the mood-boosting chemicals your brain releases in response to supportive relationships to the exercise routine you maintain when motivated by a partner. But as adults age, they're more likely to report feelings of social isolation and loneliness—especially when public health guidelines limit their options for social interaction—which can negatively impact their overall wellness. Ahead, everything you need to know about the connection between your health and your engagement with your community, including how to stay connected with yours over time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Houston Business Journal

Why you need to create a culture that supports mental health

September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, which informs and engages health professionals and the public about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide. Research has only begun to define the mental health impacts of the pandemic, including finding depression symptoms in adults reportedly up 300%, according to the JAMA Network in 2020. For years, the construction industry has faced some of the highest suicide rates among all occupations in the United States, the Center for Disease Control reported in January 2020. The rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant, increased employee demands due to labor shortages, and ongoing safety and health concerns are just a few reasons why construction workers continue to encounter high levels of stress each day.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Depression
TODAY.com

Kids need mental health days too

The past 2 years have brought almost all of us to the edge of our mental health. For some, we’ve fallen over that edge. The global pandemic, financial insecurities, the unknowns of school, health, and isolation are just a few of the issues we have had to deal with that we just didn’t see coming.
KIDS
Thrive Global

The Importance of Mental Health When You are an Entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur, it is important to take care of your mental health. Stress can be a huge factor in the success or failure of an individual’s business. It is easy for entrepreneurs to get caught up in the day-to-day work and forget about their own needs. However, neglecting one’s own needs will only result in burnout and even more stress. In order to ensure that you are giving 100% to your company while still taking time for yourself, there are some things you should keep in mind as well as tips that will help reduce stress levels (and make life easier).
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

5 Things That Can Help When You Feel Irritable and Depressed

It’s entirely possible to be irritable and depressed at the same time. Although depression is often associated with only sadness or hopelessness, it can also manifest as anger, frustration, and irritability, according to Jessica Borrelli1, Ph.D., associate professor of psychological science at the University of California, Irvine. After managing the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Sabrina Victoria Of Human Better 365: “Figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something”

I’d I would say, figure out what you are learning because everything is teaching you something. Life is always teaching us. It doesn’t matter if life hands you something you perceive as amazing, or awful. It is your job to figure out what it is teaching you. The last 10 years of my life I have viewed my life through the eyes of a student. What am I being taught right now. Standing in line at the grocery story, teaches me patience. People with road rage, teach me kindness. Receiving a cup of tea in bed from my fiancé at night teaches me gratefulness. Living years with a man who was not kind, taught me how to create and uphold boundaries that I did not have in my life. Getting pregnant as a single mom, taught me the importance of community and being a listening ear for young moms. I challenge you to take some time out of your day this week and write down all the things that are going on in your life; good and bad and mediate on what each circumstance is teach you. When you start to view everything in your life as a teaching moment, it takes the pain and frustration out of it. The struggles are building your mental and emotional endurance and the good things are teaching you gratitude.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Thrive Global

Michael Osland Helps You to Discover Simple Tricks for Managing Your Mental Health during the COVID-19

COVID-19 global pandemic came with its own set of challenges. Everyone experienced unprecedented stress and depression, and nobody had any clues on ways to tackle the depressing situation. All this culminated in serious mental health issues and consequences. If you are experiencing ongoing anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, it is best to seek medical intervention. Here are top mental health tips to boost your morale and maintain your mental health and overall wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
Clearfield Progress

Feeling overwhelmed? Here are some common mistakes you may make (and how to correct them)

Feeling overwhelmed at work is something we all face at some point, from the newest employee to the CEO. Everyone has different stresses and different coping levels, but at some point, you’re likely to face something that makes you feel like you’re about to snap. When that happens, though, you don’t have to give in to that out-of-control feeling. Let’s look at some of the mistakes many of us make, and steps you can take to help get yourself into a less stressed place.
MENTAL HEALTH
illinoisnewsnow.com

What is Mental Health First Aid and How Can You Train for It?

What is Mental Health First Aid? It’s a chance to learn how to spot a mental health crisis before it reaches a crisis point. Lauren McGaughey and Mary Jane Clark from West Central Illinois Area Health Education Center spoke to MacombNewsNow.com recently about Mental Health First Aid, what it entails and how you can be trained to be someone who can help administer Mental Health First Aid. Find out more about West Central Illinois Area Health Education Center on Facebook by clicking here.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

Root Chakra-Balancing Yoga Poses to Help You Feel More Grounded

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. The root chakra or muladhara chakra provides grounding, stability, and comfort—things we could all use a bit more of these days. Located at the base of your spine, the root chakra is associated with your needs for survival: food, water, shelter, and safety. When it’s balanced, you feel at home in your body and in your daily life. If it’s not, you may feel adrift. The good news: yoga poses for the root chakra can help bring it back into balance.
WORKOUTS
Minnesota Reformer

Let’s keep children’s mental health on the podium — Opinion

In July, Olympians filled headlines with their own mental health journeys on the public stage. For Minnesota children and teens feeling the pressure of worry, sadness and fear, that journey often goes quietly unnoticed. Children’s mental health was already a public health crisis before the pandemic in 2019, with an estimated 100,000 Minnesota kids suffering […] The post Let’s keep children’s mental health on the podium — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KIDS
PopSugar

5 Ways to Help Your Constipated Baby

It's one of the most common ailments a baby will face, and one of the most common reasons for inconsolable crying. While your infant may strain during their bowel movements due to weak abdominal muscles, true constipation usually occurs when a baby starts eating solids, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's uncomfortable, but there are techniques that parents can try to ease their baby's frustration and pain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy