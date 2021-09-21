10 Chic Nordstrom Finds Under $100 That Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel More Luxe

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’re in the process of making your space feel like yours, the devil is in the details. So much thought goes into the big-ticket items like the couch, coffee table, and bed frame, but the accessories are the pieces that outfit and elevate your space to make it personalized. It takes time, dedication, and a careful eye to find decor that matches your aesthetic, not to mention your budget. Even though Nordstrom is a destination for higher-end items, they have a surprising selection of $100-or-less home goods that still tick that luxury box. If you’re searching for something to fill out the corners of your home, these affordable picks will add a touch of elegance and personality. (Many of them also make great gifts!) It’s these little things, from a new vase to a throw blanket, that will really change your space and make it look expensive.