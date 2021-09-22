Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pulaski, southwestern Twiggs, southwestern Bleckley and southeastern Houston Counties through 900 PM EDT At 824 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Hayneville, or 9 miles southeast of Perry, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cochran, Hawkinsville, Hayneville, Browndale, Coley Station, Sand Bed, Grovania, Magnolia, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Porter, Kathleen, Klondike and Clinchfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH