CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pulaski, southwestern Twiggs, southwestern Bleckley and southeastern Houston Counties through 900 PM EDT At 824 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Hayneville, or 9 miles southeast of Perry, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cochran, Hawkinsville, Hayneville, Browndale, Coley Station, Sand Bed, Grovania, Magnolia, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Porter, Kathleen, Klondike and Clinchfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Kathleen, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
City
Perry, GA
County
Houston County, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
City
Cochran, GA
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Wind Gust

Comments / 0

Community Policy