Top Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual launches crypto trading app

By Samuel Haig
CoinTelegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has launched a new platform that enables customers to make direct investments in cryptocurrencies. The bank’s Mynt platform currently allows users to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), with BTG Pactual expressing its intention to launch support for additional crypto assets in the future. Andre Porthilo, BTG Pactual’s head of digital assets, stated:

