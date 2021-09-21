Top Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual launches crypto trading app

One of France’s leading banks has turned to decentralized finance pioneer MakerDAO to propose the submission of bond tokens as collateral for a loan of the DAI stablecoin. The historic proposal called “Security Tokens Refinancing” was submitted to Maker’s governance forums by the international bank on Oct. 1. It would be the first major collaboration between a traditional bank and a DeFi protocol and could open the door for closer integration between the two sectors.

