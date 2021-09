Over its 12 years on the air, The Great British Baking Show has developed a reputation for being nice. The contestants help each other out and cheer each other’s wins. The comedian hosts are more apt to mock themselves than the bakers. Oh, and it’s a show about baking, the softest of activities. However The Great British Baking Show is still a competition and already it seems this year’s bakers know that. The very first episode of The Great British Baking Show Season 9 (or Collection 9 on Netflix) introduced a slew of bakers who are technically proficient, super well versed in the show’s lore, and openly ambitious for the prize. Forget last year’s chaotic coziness. The Great British Baking Show‘s new season is already wildly competitive.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO