CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Rudolph Finally Wins at Mohawk in the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKWESASNE, NY – Erick Rudolph, the three-time DIRTcar 358 Modified Series champion, finally broke through at Mohawk Int’l Raceway for his first Series win of 2021. Rudolph had to hold off the driver who won the first two Series races of the year Billy Dunn. Dunn finished second. Tim Fuller, Series points leader going into the race, fought his way up through the tough top half of the field to finish third.

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

SUPER DIRT WEEK KICKOFF SLATED FOR WEEDSPORT ON OCTOBER 6

WEEDSPORT, NY – After a two year hiatus, NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is back in 2021 and the Kickoff Party is slated for Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday, October 6 featuring the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series. The October 6 Super DIRT Week lid lifter for...
WEEDSPORT, NY
Motorsport.com

Jeb Burton's NASCAR future in limbo entering Xfinity playoffs

Burton’s NASCAR career has been filled with a roller coaster ride of high and lows, from losing rides to running part-time seasons to earning the opportunity this year to compete with Kaulig Racing, one of Xfinity’s top organizations. With a strong debut season at Kaulig featuring his first series win,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Fuller
speedsport.com

SRI Performance Supports DIRTcar’s Fall Lineup

CONCORD, N.C. – SRI Performance, a household name in custom racing engines, high-performance parts and professional racing products, has partnered with DIRTcar Racing to present a variety of contingency awards for drivers competing in some of the biggest events on the fall racing calendar. The SRI Pole Award will be...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohawk#Racetrack#Hurricane Harvey#Cars#Weedsport Speedway#The Napa Super#Oswego Speedway
racedayct.com

Tri-Track Open Modified Series Adjusts Starting Lineup Procedures

(Press release from the Tri-Track Open Modified Series) Tri Track Open Modified Series officials announced on Friday that the series will be adjusting starting lineup procedures for qualifying heats beginning with the final event of the season at Seekonk Speedway on October 23. Tri Track will eliminate the blind draw...
MOTORSPORTS
racedayct.com

Justin Bonsignore Looks To Seal Third Whelen Modified Tour Title At NAPA Fall Final 150 At Stafford

(Press release from Souza Media) Justin Bonsignore is heading to Stafford Motor Speedway this Saturday, September 25, with two goals in mind, but one is more important than the other. Bonsignore would love to finally carry the checkered flag at the Connecticut half-mile, after coming up short in his first 40 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at the track. However, the larger goal surrounds the championship battle.
STAFFORD, CT
Rutland Herald

Modifieds return looking for $10k win

WEST HAVEN — The biggest names in dirt Modified stock car racing are returning to Vermont for just the second and final time in 2021. Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts the second annual “Slate Valley 100” on Sunday at 4 p.m., and the stars are committing to the race, chasing after the $10,000 top prize.
WEST HAVEN, VT
Syracuse.com

Mat Williamson wins 358 modified special at Albany-Saratoga

The Albany-Saratoga Speedway’s two-day, season-ending special opened with a 50-lap 358 modified main event that was won by Mat Williamson. The Canadian racer battled with second-place finisher Mike Mahaney down the stretch, but he prevailed at the finish for the $5,000 win. It was Williamson’s 18th feature triumph of the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
shorttrackscene.com

Whelen Modified Tour Fall Final Notebook: Bonsignore Champ And Race-Winner

Championship-Clinching Victory Emblematic of Title Season for Bonsignore. Winless at Stafford no more: Justin Bonsignore is now one for 41 at the Connecticut half-mile oval after his championship clinching win in the Fall Final 150 Saturday evening. Needing to finish 11th or better to lock up the title, Bonsignore held...
MOTORSPORTS
accesswdun.com

Bonsignore wins 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified title

Justin Bonsignore cemented his place in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour history Saturday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. After starting his career 0-for-40 at the Connecticut half-mile, Bonsignore led the final half of the season-finale and held off an overtime charge by Doug Coby to claim his first career victory at Stafford and win his third career — and second consecutive — Modified Tour championship.
MOTORSPORTS
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

SHEPPARD WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE INDIANA ICEBREAKER AT BROWNSTOWN

BROWNSTOWN, IND – Brandon Sheppard won his second consecutive Indiana Icebreaker as the previously postponed $15,000-to-win event was held Thursday Night at Brownstown Speedway. It was Sheppard’s first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season as the 4-time and reigning Dirt Track Word Championship winner came across...
INDIANA STATE
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

LOGAN SCHUCHART STAYS HOT WITH BACK-TO-BACK ELDORA 4-CROWN WINS

ROSSBURG, OH – Start with Logan Schuchart and Eldora Speedway, then add in that crisp autumn air of September, and you’ve got a perfect recipe. The Shark Racing pilot continued his hot streak on Friday night, leading the final nine laps at The Big E and scoring his second-straight BeFour the Crown Showdown victory.
MOTORSPORTS
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

OWENS EDGES MORAN IN THRILLING JACKSON 100 FINISH AT BROWNSTOWN

BROWNSTOWN, IND – Jimmy Owens and Devin Moran swapped the lead several times in the final 14 laps in the 42nd Annual Jackson 100 on Saturday Night at the Brownstown Speedway. In the end, it was the veteran Owens edging out Moran by just .079 seconds at the finish. Moran,...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

DAVID VS. BRAD: GRAVEL BEATS SWEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP CHESS MATCH AT LERNERVILLE

SARVER, PA – Not one, but two different doors opened this weekend for David Gravel, and he made sure to kick both wide open. After Brad Sweet’s struggles in 19th at Eldora, the Watertown, CT native came back the next night and took fate into his own hands by stealing the victory from Sweet himself. The end result continues to cut down the championship deficit with only nine races left for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy