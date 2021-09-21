Rudolph Finally Wins at Mohawk in the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series

AKWESASNE, NY – Erick Rudolph, the three-time DIRTcar 358 Modified Series champion, finally broke through at Mohawk Int’l Raceway for his first Series win of 2021. Rudolph had to hold off the driver who won the first two Series races of the year Billy Dunn. Dunn finished second. Tim Fuller, Series points leader going into the race, fought his way up through the tough top half of the field to finish third.