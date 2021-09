The skateboard shoe company Vans has joined together with Roblox in order to push their brand across the metaverse via Vans World. They’re one of the latest of many companies to join the rush to be on a metaverse platform. The brand, who are best known for all things to do with skateboarding, said that they would be providing an interactive experience for skaters. On this metaverse platform they would be able to skateboard in various parks, whilst at the same time being able to try on and wear cool Vans apparel.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 DAYS AGO