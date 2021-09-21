BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases

Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 265 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing and testing on arrival on Sept. 20, 2021. (PR) Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear...
Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres signed into law today, Thursday, at 3pm, the $103-million budget bill for the CNMI government’s operations for Fiscal Year 2022, averting a partial shutdown of government operations. Torres, however, announced that he line-item vetoed some provisions of the budget legislation. Combining the $103.3 million from the general fund and the $175 million allocated to the CNMI from the American Rescue Plan Act, the CNMI government will have at its disposal a total of $275.38 million for government operations in the new fiscal year. More details to follow.
A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
One more incoming traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 266, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. last Friday. In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported last Thursday the island’s 183rd and 184th COVID-19-related deaths and reported that as of Sept. 25 there are 64 COVID-19-related active hospitalizations in the territory.
The Office of the Public Auditor has found that patients and/or escorts sent off-island under the CNMI Medical Referral Services Office’s program were being sent at high-cost unrestricted economy airfare rates. In its audit report released last week on MRSO’s internal controls for fiscal years 2018 to 2020, OPA noted...
The Office of the Public Auditor has found that the CNMI Medical Referral Services Office lacks controls pertaining to its contracts and agreements with its vendors, and that MRSO has been using terms and conditions from expired contracts and agreements. According to an OPA report last week, claim reimbursements and...
Retired chief justice Jose S. Dela Cruz announced yesterday the publication of his second book about the Northern Mariana Islands. It will be available this November. The book recounts the experience of the people of the CNMI during the past decade—from 2010 until 2020. It discusses several of the fundamental issues affecting the growth and development of the islands, before and after the turn of the 20th century.
Five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 263 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021, and testing on arrival on Sept. 18, 2021.
Two more incoming travelers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI's total to 258. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. also announced that there are currently no active hospitalizations due to COVID-19. In an announcement yesterday, CHCC said the two positive travelers were identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day
One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 268 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Sept. 28, 2021.
