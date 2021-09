BLACKFOOT – Not being able to hold the 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair did nothing but motivate the fair team to make the 2021 event better than ever before. Two years of preparation went into one historic nine-day event of the longest-running community event in southeast Idaho. Nearly 250,000 people came through the fair gates, making it the most attended fair ever, with a grand total of 249,892 people. The fair set grandstand records on four of the first five days, starting the week off incredibly strong. Save one day of rain and wind, eight days of fantastic fall weather was a welcome sight for fairgoers and vendors alike.

