Public Health

Pfizer COVID-19 boosters: What you need to know

By CATHARINE RICHERT Minnesota Public Radio News
mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you got two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this past spring, you may be eligible for a third shot soon. Experts advising the Food and Drug Administration evaluated a complex array of data about the Pfizer vaccine, and whether it remains effective for a long time. While the...

Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
advisory.com

Are boosters coming for Moderna and J&J? Here's where the evidence stands.

Many states have started administering booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine following FDA and CDC recommendations last week—but many health officials say eligibility confusion and the exclusion of other vaccine recipients has complicated the initial booster shot rollout. Are you ready for booster shots? Start thinking about these 6 factors...
INDUSTRY
HuffingtonPost

What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

Now that a Pfizer booster dose has been approved for Americans 65 and up, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk settings, many people are wondering: Can I mix and match vaccines?. “Things change so quickly as far as the science, epidemiology, the virus, people’s behavior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Minnesota State
northwestgeorgianews.com

FDA leans toward authorizing Moderna booster at a half dose

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said. The authorization would set the stage to further widen the U.S. booster campaign after earlier authorization of...
HEALTH
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
shawneemissionpost.com

Pfizer booster now available for some Johnson County residents — here’s what you need to know

Some Johnson County residents can now begin receiving a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC on Friday gave final authorization for a third shot for select populations. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says eligible residents can begin booking booster shot appointments at county-run clinics...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
#Covid 19#Cdc#Booster#Minnesotans#Mayo Clinic
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY

