Kicking off fall with rain and storms, chance for strong storms Wednesday

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and sprinkles will work through the area tonight. Skies will be mainly cloudy as lows fall to the mid-60s. It will remain humid heading into Wednesday morning. WEDNESDAY. Fall officially begins Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. Scattered showers and sprinkles will work through the area...

www.wytv.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Warming Up#Thunderstorms
