On the opening day of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, only seven players in the entire tournament were able to break par, two of them being from Baylor. Junior Johnny Keefer began impressively with three birdies in his first eight holes to finish the first day 1-under-par 71. Senior Mark Reppe started off well, also firing 2-under-par 34 in his final three holes to post a 1-under-par 71 and help put Baylor in fifth place.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO