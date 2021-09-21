CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Denver Abortion Clinic Seeing Influx Of Patients Following New Law In Texas

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS News) – The nation’s most restrictive abortion law is forcing people to flee Texas in search of clinics elsewhere — and some of those clinics say they can barely meet the new demand. CBS News had rare access to a facility in Denver, where nearly half the patients are...

Abortion Clinic Traffic in Texas Drops Sharply Amid New Abortion Law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Abortion providers in Texas say they have seen a sharp drop in patients in the two weeks since the nation’s strictest abortion law took effect. In new court filings in Texas, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers describe clinics that have turned away more than 100 women under the new law.
Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
Texas abortion law strains clinics: 'Exactly what we feared'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — One Texas woman traveled nearly 1,000 miles to Colorado for an abortion. Others are driving four hours to New Mexico. And in Houston, clinics that typically perform more than 100 abortions in a week are are down to a few a day. Two weeks after...
New York officials call Texas abortion law ‘shocking’

NEW YORK — Elected officials and abortion rights groups came together Monday to discuss abortion rights in New York. In response to recent anti-abortion laws in Texas and throughout the country, Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., spoke about their efforts in the fight for reproductive rights.
HHS issues new protections for Texas abortion providers, patients

The Biden administration's latest move to bolster support for abortion providers and patients in Texas include funding for clinics, protections for health care workers and reinforcement of legal statutes specific to pregnant people, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has vowed...
West Virginia Ranked Last In The U.S. For Percentage Of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Back in March, West Virginia was ranked in the top 4 states in terms of getting people vaccinated, but now, the state ranks last for percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, just 48% of adults in the Mountaineer State are fully vaccinated, despite pleas from Governor Jim Justice. Many health experts are blaming misinformation surrounding the vaccines.
AG Tong joins effort to overturn Texas' new restrictive abortion law

Connecticut is more than 1,000 miles away from Texas, but Attorney General William Tong is trying overturn Texas' restrictive new abortion law banning the procedure around six weeks after conception, which is before many women even know they're pregnant. "It's hard not to get emotional about this," he says. "We...
FOX 7 Discussion: Doctors worried about Texas new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - "Enough is enough" is the message from medical industry leaders across Texas, who are worried about the penalties for physicians imposed by two new abortion laws. Doctors are worried about the consequences of SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, and the Texas Medical Association has...
Ramifications Of Texas' Abortion Law

Republican lawmakers in red states across the country are at work on legislation that replicates the restrictive Texas abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it from taking effect. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we consider why the nation's highest court stayed its hand and...
New Abortion Laws in Texas: Is Nebraska Next?

On Sept. 1, Texas enacted a new law banning most abortions effective immediately. The law bans all women from having abortions once a heartbeat can be heard, which is typically around the six-week mark and does not exempt victims of rape or incest. Texas’s new abortion law also includes nonviable pregnancies. The new legislation also rewards citizens for reporting abortions and acting against the institutions performing the medical procedure.
Why Texas’s new abortion law is dangerous

Senate Bill 8 came into effect in Texas Sept. 1, banning abortions six weeks after fertilization. This is immoral and unconstitutional. Roe v. Wade decided in the first trimester of pregnancy, the state may not regulate the abortion decision. This makes the passing of the bill against the law under the Supremacy Clause.
What Does Texas' New Abortion Law Mean For Ohio?

A highly controversial ban on abortions after six weeks went into effect in Texas Sept. 1. The law is novel in that it allows private citizens and organizations to sue abortion providers and others who aid in those abortions. It also provides a $10,000 bounty for those groups or individuals.
New York AG James backs legal challenge to Texas abortion law

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday signed onto a national effort to challenge a Texas law that curtails access to abortion services. The measure banning abortions after about six weeks was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court this month and is now being challenged by the federal government.
New Texas Abortion Law Has Some Clinics In Nearby States Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas’ new law banning abortions at six weeks has women fleeing the state to get the procedure. In Louisiana, an abortion clinic just 20 miles from the Texas border now has a five-week waiting period due to the high demand from women coming to get the procedure. Before the ban, the wait at the same facility was just a few days. Nearly half of the women getting abortions at one clinic in Denver are Texans. Officials at the facility say  they can barely meet the demand. CBS News had rare access to the facility in Denver where one woman said she made the 1,600-mile round-trip in one day. The patient, who did not want to be identified, says the abortion ban is adding more stress to an already draining process. “After the procedure, you’re supposed to take it easy,” she said. “I’m not going to get that option, because I’m going to have to walk through the airport and everything else to get back home.” Texas has the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, essentially banning the procedures before a lot of women even know they’re pregnant. Health experts say the demand for out-of-state abortions will most likely continue to climb.
The Man Behind Texas New Abortion Law

It has been a rough couple of weeks for women’s rights in Texas. Earlier this month, SB8 or the “fetal heartbeat” entered into force, a new law that lowered the threshold for legal abortions to 6 weeks, mistakenly establishing the term. With this, violating the previously established limit set by...
