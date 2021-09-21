Denver Abortion Clinic Seeing Influx Of Patients Following New Law In Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas’ new law banning abortions at six weeks has women fleeing the state to get the procedure. In Louisiana, an abortion clinic just 20 miles from the Texas border now has a five-week waiting period due to the high demand from women coming to get the procedure. Before the ban, the wait at the same facility was just a few days. Nearly half of the women getting abortions at one clinic in Denver are Texans. Officials at the facility say they can barely meet the demand. CBS News had rare access to the facility in Denver where one woman said she made the 1,600-mile round-trip in one day. The patient, who did not want to be identified, says the abortion ban is adding more stress to an already draining process. “After the procedure, you’re supposed to take it easy,” she said. “I’m not going to get that option, because I’m going to have to walk through the airport and everything else to get back home.” Texas has the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, essentially banning the procedures before a lot of women even know they’re pregnant. Health experts say the demand for out-of-state abortions will most likely continue to climb.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO