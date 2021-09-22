CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Doctors Reporting Shortage Of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

By Karl Torp
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors call it a COVID-19 treatment that is proving to shorten hospital stays: monoclonal antibodies. The man-made antibodies are designed to attach to the spike protein of coronavirus, enabling the virus to easily spread. But a number of clinics in the state offering the medicine said their supplies have recently...

kpq.com

Local Healthcare Community Warning Public of Supply of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

The following is a joint-statement published September 20th, 2021 from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Lake Chelan Health, Columbia Valley Community Health, Cascade Medical and Confluence Health:. Due to widespread misinformation and misunderstanding, your local healthcare agencies want to clarify some important information regarding the LIMITED SUPPLY of monoclonal antibody therapeutic...
CHELAN, WA
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Start Giving COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, doctors hope booster shots will protect vulnerable populations. Doctors started giving out Pfizer’s booster shots Monday. The provider KDKA’s Royce Jones spoke with has administered between 8,000 to 10,000 COVID vaccines to date and has been offering predominately Pfizer vaccines at its clinics. Medical Director of Central Outreach Dr. Stacy Lane says the response to the CDC’s new Pfizer booster shot eligibility hasn’t necessarily been overwhelming because many people are content with their first and second doses. But people have been inquiring for months. She administered several Pfizer boosters Monday and currently has 10...
PHARMACEUTICALS
news9.com

Confusion About COVID Booster Dose Leads Doctors To ‘Clear The Air’

Mixed messaging has caused tremendous confusion throughout this pandemic about who should get the vaccine and who should not, and now we are hearing questions about the booster dose. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation Poll, 38% of the public says the booster information has been confusing. "I have had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

