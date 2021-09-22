CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's Everything We Know About Hacks Season 2 So Far

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHacks made a big splash at the 2021 Emmys, winning awards for both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing, while star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. These wins were no surprise to fans of the show who have been singing its praises and pining for a Hacks Season 2 for months. But for many newcomers, all the awards attention will be the push they need to finally give the HBO Max series a try. The good news for both longtime fans (Vance Heads? Ava-nators? What do we call ourselves?) and Hacks newbies alike is that Hacks has already been renewed for a Season 2, so there’s more to come after that major Season 1 cliffhanger.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Jumanji Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The game that will take you to another place with a quest of a lifetime, Jumanji has been entertaining through the films since 1995 with the late Robin Williams facing jungle-based hazards to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking over in 2017, two decades after, and even followed by another in 2019, will there be another Jumanji movie?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul W. Downs
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Jen Statsky
Person
Bette Davis
Person
Mark Indelicato
Person
Joan Crawford
epicstream.com

Will Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung And Jeon Mi Do Reunite For Hospital Playlist Season 3? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hospital Playlist Season 2 concluded on a happy note as most of the characters got their happy ending. The Netflix series saw its following grow even larger in the recently ended second installment as things continue to get more interesting for the characters of Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jo Jung Suk. This prompted numerous viewers to expect Hospital Playlist Season 3.
WORLD
Deadline

‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston Joins John Logan’s Blumhouse Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the three-time Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.  Preston joins the already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as executive producer. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP. For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram And Kim So Hyun Reunite For Love Alarm Season 3? Here's What We Know So Far

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Love Alarm is undeniably one of the most followed K-dramas in history, which is why fans were not surprised when Netflix renewed it for another season. Even the second installment generated a high viewership rating and viewers could not stop asking for Love Alarm Season 3.
WORLD
Elite Daily

Netflix Just Announced An On My Block Spinoff Series And It Sounds Perfect

As fans of On My Block gear up to say goodbye to their beloved Netflix series, they can also get ready to say hello to a brand new set of main characters. Just a week before the show’s fourth and final season is set to hit the streamer, Netflix announced an On My Block spinoff series that will focus on a new group of friends in Freeridge, California. Sticking to On My Block’s Los Angeles setting, this new spinoff will be aptly titled Freeridge. Here’s everything we know about it so far:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Hbo
Elite Daily

There's A Haunting Easter Egg You Probs Missed In Midnight Mass

While it may be a long wait for a potential third season of Netflix’s Haunting series, fans of Mike Flanagan’s terrifying tales have a new horrific tale to help satisfy their spooky cravings. Midnight Mass technically isn’t a part of the Haunting of Hill House or Haunting of Bly Manor stories, but a ton of familiar faces from those two shows do pop up in Flanagan’s latest release. Most of the Haunting actors’ roles in the new show are obvious, but Carla Gugino’s Midnight Mass cameo is a Haunting easter egg that even superfans might not catch.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 at FXX

“Archer” has been renewed for Season 13 at FXX. The news comes as the adult animated comedy is currently airing its twelfth season. The current season is slated to end its run on Oct. 6. Season 13, which will consist of eight episodes, will debut in 2022. Like Season 12, new episodes will debut on FXX and be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu. “’Archer’ remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Surpasses ‘Black Widow’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2021

It’s official: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has surpassed fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the pandemic at the domestic box office. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theaters, which was enough to push it past “Black Widow” with a total gross of $186.7 million. “Black Widow,” which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million since its release. “Shang-Chi” breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity —...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy