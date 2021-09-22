Here's Everything We Know About Hacks Season 2 So Far

Hacks made a big splash at the 2021 Emmys, winning awards for both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing, while star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. These wins were no surprise to fans of the show who have been singing its praises and pining for a Hacks Season 2 for months. But for many newcomers, all the awards attention will be the push they need to finally give the HBO Max series a try. The good news for both longtime fans (Vance Heads? Ava-nators? What do we call ourselves?) and Hacks newbies alike is that Hacks has already been renewed for a Season 2, so there’s more to come after that major Season 1 cliffhanger.