Clarksville, TN

‘I hope I didn’t do it’: Trial for 1996 murder of Crista Bramlitt hinges on DNA

By Keely Quinlan
clarksvillenow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The trial for Kenneth Hudspeth, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated rape in a 25-year-old cold case, got underway this week. Hudspeth, 50, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a crime and aggravated rape in the death of 23-year-old Crista Bramlitt, who was found dead in her Clarksville mobile home on Oct. 28, 1996.

