Foreign Policy

Democrats split over military aid to Israel

By John M. Donnelly, CQ-Roll Call
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The decision by Democratic leaders to remove military funding for Israel from a draft continuing resolution underscored a split in the party amplified by GOP criticism of the move. The $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defense shield was in an initial version of the resolution but, after...

Roll Call Online

House passes Israel Iron Dome funding with some Democratic defections

The House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed legislation that would provide $1 billion in supplemental military assistance to Israel, but there were some notable Democrats in opposition. The bill to provide the funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system passed 420-9 under suspension of the rules, a process that allowed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Congressional Delegation Supports $1 Billion in Aid For Israel

(Washington, DC)- – All four members of Iowa’s congressional delegation voted to send Israel a billion dollars for its Iron Dome missile-defense system. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said on the House floor, “Israel has long been a key strategic ally for the United States. Our relationship is mutually beneficial, and it is important that we work to support them whenever we can.” A small group of House Democrats threatened to vote “no” on the bill that provides the money to keep the government running if this particular spending item was included, so House leadership removed it from that package — for a stand alone vote on the aide to Israel today (Thursday). Some Democrats argued the U-S should impose conditions on aid to Israel, to ensure conditions for Palestinians improve. The measure passed on 420 to nine vote.
IOWA STATE
The Jewish Press

Leftwing Jewish Democrat Introduces Bill to Make Two-State Solution US Policy, Condition Aid to Israel

Jewish Democratic Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) is introducing legislation that would make a two-state solution official U.S. policy. Named the “Two-State Solution Act,” it states that “only the outcome of a two-state solution can both ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a democratic state and a national home for the Jewish people and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own,” Politico first reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
Las Vegas Sun

Democrats feud as House OKs $1B for Israel’s missile system

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, after a debate that exposed bitter divisions among Democrats over U.S. policy toward one of its closest allies. The vote was 420-9 to help Israel replace missile interceptors used during...
FOREIGN POLICY
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Iron Dome dispute reveals Democratic divide over Israel

The anti-Israel sentiment that’s been germinating for years in some progressive circles took a disturbing turn this week. On Tuesday, House Democrats put forward a bill to keep the government funded into December and suspend the debt ceiling. Because Democrats have a majority and want trillions in more spending, it should have passed easily.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Mark Pocan
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Democrats' handling of Israel defense money leads to backlash

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips voiced disappointment this week over the removal of $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome defense system from a key government funding bill. On Tuesday, House Democrats hurried to reach an agreement among their members on legislation whose larger goals were trying to avoid a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Gazette

White House and Democrats split over Haiti amid migrant surge

A Biden administration dispute over its handling of Haiti has spilled into the open as officials contend with Haitian nationals migrating to the United States illegally. In a leaked resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Haiti special envoy Daniel Foote accused the administration of "inhumane, counterproductive" deportations.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Splits among Democrats plague effort to pass Biden’s domestic agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Divisions between progressives and moderates are bedeviling U.S. Democrats as they struggle to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda, with the fate of the $3.5 trillion social spending legislation they hope to pass hanging in the balance. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Saratogian

Biden meeting with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time growing shorter, President Joe Biden planned to meet privately Wednesday with House and Senate Democrats as Congress worked to bridge party divisions over his big “build back better” agenda ahead of crucial voting deadlines. The meetings at the White House come at a pivotal juncture for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony Tuesday by Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.Milley refused to...
MILITARY
arcamax.com

Democrats' split on energy policies threaten budget bill

WASHINGTON — House and Senate Democrats are moving further away from each other on energy-related provisions of their sprawling budget reconciliation bill at a critical moment for President Joe Biden's domestic policy agenda. The latest sign of trouble came Monday night when a trio of Texas Democrats released a letter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

