Lady Pirates Win Big Over Long

By Nick Kasey
wufe967.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appling County Lady Pirate softball team defeated Long County on Tuesday night. They won by a score of 13-0, bringing them to a record of 8-0 in the region and 13-1 in the season!

