R. Kelly’s legal team brings witnesses who say they never saw abuse by the singer

By CNN Newsource
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Monday, R. Kelly’s attorneys have presented a defense case with witnesses who said they never saw Kelly abuse women but who conceded they weren’t present much of the time Kelly was alone with female guests. Jurors have listened to nearly a month of prosecution witnesses testifying about Kelly’s role...

KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

R. Kelly, Blank and Motionless, Is Found Guilty on All Counts in Racketeering Trial

On Monday afternoon, after more than five weeks of testimony and arguments﻿, a Brooklyn jury convicted R. Kelly on nine federal counts related to racketeering and sex trafficking. As a foreman of the jury read out the decisions, the R&B star, for decades a fixture of American culture, sat motionless, appearing blank behind his face mask. As the trial concluded, Kelly walked out of the courtroom flanked by security guards.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Witness testifies that R Kelly performed sex acts on underage Aaliyah

An R Kelly backing dancer has claimed that she witnessed the singer and Aaliyah in a “sexual situation”. During Kelly’s trial on sexual abuse charges, the unnamed woman testified that Aaliyah would have been 14 or 15 at the time. The woman, who was introduced to the court as “Angela”,...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
Popculture

R. Kelly's Current Reported Net Worth Might Have You Doing a Double Take

Despite writing hundreds of songs for other artists and having a lengthy successful music catalog of his own, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is allegedly broke. Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million. His net worth, or lack thereof, is a huge trending topic on social media right now.
CELEBRITIES
#Defense Attorneys#Rsk Enterprises
Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
nowdecatur.com

Aaliyah’s Uncle Says Her Mom ‘Knew A Lot More’ About R. Kelly Relationship

Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson has opened up about R.Kelly sexually abusing her as a teenager. R. Kelly married Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old. During an interview with Dr. Oz, when asked if he new that Aaliyah was being abused by Kelly, he said, “Didn't have a clue. Completely ignorant to it.” However, he did admit that there were members of the family that knew about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Why R. Kelly is credited on Drake's new album

When Drake released his new album Certified Lover Boy, it didn't take long for fans to notice a controversial songwriting credit on one of the songs. R. Kelly is credited on the TSU track, leading to criticism that it may help the R&B singer make money. He is currently facing...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

R. Kelly’s ex-wife says her heart ‘breaks’ for their children

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea Kelly said that her “heart breaks” for their children who have to live with shame after the singer was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering. Drea Kelly, who was married to the disgraced R&B superstar for 13 years, said that she reacted to the news of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Daily

Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

R Kelly trial – live: Latest updates as jury reaches a verdict

A verdict has been reached in R Kelly’s federal trial in New York City.The verdict came through on Monday.The substance of the verdict isn’t known yet and will be announced soon. The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.Kelly has been charged with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. He is also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act related to his interstate transportation of a victim to New York to engage in illegal sexual activity, and his exposure of her to an infectious venereal disease without her knowledge.Kelly has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.Follow the latest updates with our live blog below:
CELEBRITIES

