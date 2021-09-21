CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mental Health of a College Student

By Douglas Taylor Jr./Southern Digest
Southern Digest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 14, 2021, Southern University hosted an event which targeted the issue of the mental health of a HBCU student. Throughout every department of a Black university, mental health is often ostracized due to the sensitivity of the topic. However, Southern University is not afraid to tackle the challenge head on. The University has hosted various mental health events in the past, allowing students to know that they are not forgotten about and are important assets to the university. These events also offer an opportunity to openly speak on their experiences as students throughout each and every semester.

