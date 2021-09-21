CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Build A Wireless Room That Charges Phones From Anywhere Inside

Cover picture for the articleLocated at the University of Tokyo, a prototype room designed by a team of researchers wirelessly charges devices—including a lamp, a fan and smartphones—from anywhere inside. Despite its innovative technology, the room appears like any other 100-square-foot living space. Yet, nestled behind the floor, ceilings and walls of aluminum sheets are a series of capacitors which generate magnetic fields that reverberate around the room, charging items. Now that researchers know their wireless charging technology is successful, they hope to apply the prototype to the medical field, bringing life-changing advancements to implants, robotics and equipment. Find out more about the wireless room and it’s varied uses at Fast Company.

#Wireless Charging#Robotics#Living Space#The Room#The University Of Tokyo#Fast Company
