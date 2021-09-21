Researchers Build A Wireless Room That Charges Phones From Anywhere Inside

About 4 years ago, Apple announced the iPhone X, which was the first in the line to adopt wireless charging technology and this took the world by storm, especially to the fans. Of course, Apple was not the first to integrate Qi wireless charging on their phones (Nokia and Samsung had already taken the leap) and the technology wasn't new either. However, being the most popular smartphone company on the globe, they received a lot of attention regarding the feature. Fast forward to 2021, this technology has become commonplace with almost every flagship and some midtier smartphones having the feature. According to Powermat, one of the biggest wireless charging networks on the planet, there are over 90 smartphones that support wireless charging capabilities.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO