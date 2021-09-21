Harris creates care packages for Hurricane Ida victims
Southern University student Kelsey Harris is a sophomore nursing major and a native of LaPlace, Louisiana. Harris aspires to become a first-generation graduate. “I strive for success, and I keep going," stated Harris. She expressed how she grew up doing community service and is always prepared to help. Hence when she found out how badly her community was affected by Hurricane Ida, she was eager to go home and assist.www.southerndigest.com
