LETTER: Kids and adults have same mask rules

 9 days ago

Mother tells her son, who is going to school in the morning, to "make sure you wear your mask." "But Mommy. You and Dad went to the football game yesterday and you and Dad, with others, and people did not wear a mask. Why do I have to wear a mask?"

arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Adults’ mask tantrums

I’ve taught preschool for 28 years. I just finished my first week teaching in person since March 2020. Not one student complained about wearing a mask. When they finished eating lunch, they put their masks back on, unprompted. Watching the news, I see yet another story of an adult having...
PORTLAND, OR
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Kids should wear masks inside

I recently saw a letter in the Acorn regarding kids having to wear masks in school. I feel this letter really disregarded the magnitude of COVID. The writer of this letter made valid points about the effects of masks on a communicative level, but with masks being off outside kids will be able to engage with their classmates and have the nonverbal aspect of communication apparent.
KIDS
CBS Boston

Are COVID Vaccine Side Effects The Same For Kids As Adults? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “My granddaughter is 11 but by size, she looks more like a 13 or 14-year-old.  She will not be 12 until February. Would you recommend we wait until February so she can get the full dose of the vaccine for better protection?” – Paula on Facebook Vaccines are not dosed the same as medications...
KIDS
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Lindsay Sabadosa: When kids educate adults

This summer, I did something I haven’t done in a while: I got to spend some quality time with a toddler. My daughter wasn’t available for her regular sitting gig, so I agreed to watch my cousin’s son for a few hours. What could be more wonderful than spending a few hours with an adorable, cuddly little kid who would let me read him stories, right?
NORTHAMPTON, MA
NW Florida Daily News

LETTER: Parents putting kids at risk

I cannot believe the parents who are protesting mandatory face masks for their children. They evidently don't give a darn whether their child contracts this virus, ending up in the hospital on a ventilator. You need to realize your decision is putting your child at risk. Articles are saying parents...
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

Word Puzzle for Kids & Adults: Deer Doc

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
WBUR

If Only More Adults Treated Mask-Wearing Like Kids Do

Toddlers disguised in adult bodies marred the school year’s start by doing what toddlers do best: throwing tantrums. Anti-maskers, hysterically equating protective face coverings with slavery’s dehumanizing chains, ranted about freedom in the faces of hard-working teachers, when they weren’t assaulting them — or even students. My window’s view offers...
BELMONT, MA
PennLive.com

A fifth-grader tells Gov. Wolf parents are lying to get their kids out of wearing masks | PennLive letters

I think that you should revise the mask mandate that you made for schools around the state. The reason you should do this is because people have found a loophole in it. The mandate states that you will only be excused from wearing a mask if you have a note from your parent or guardian saying wearing a mask will be likely to cause or worsen any illness. The mandate should state that you need a note from a medical professional.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GeekyGadgets

Vine Swing portable tree swing for kids and adults

Vine Swing is a go anywhere portable swing for kids and adults that can easily be hung on a tree to entertain little ones or older members of the family. The Vine Swing has been specifically designed to fit in your backpack and takes just a few minutes to setup. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project already has over 200 backers with still 19 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).
KIDS
Standard-Examiner

Letter: No masking in stores a sign of the times

Pre Pandemic a business such as a restaurant or store had signs in front “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service”. Now the signs in front are “No mask required if you are vaccinated. Unvaccinated must wear a mask.” From my personal observations at several stores, contrary to the news reports, it appears that 90% to 98% of the population are fully vaccinated. As one late night talk show host said, concerning vaccinations all Americans are truthful. Right!
NORTH OGDEN, UT
hometownsource.com

LETTER: The more masks, the better

I am appalled with the Robbinsdale School Board’s decision to require students to wear a mask in school again this year. Since the coronavirus is small enough to penetrate just one mask, the CDC has recently recommended wearing a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The least the school board could have done is to require two masks.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Tampa Bay Times

On COVID rules, selfishness is not freedom | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.
Lima News

Letter: Mask or blindfold?

All the noise about refusing to address the problem of Covid-19. Acquaintances, friends, neighbors, family: 14,000-plus cases and 260-plus dead in Allen County, and we are still counting the toll. I have the vaccine, you do not. I wear a mask, you do not. So, let’s try this exercise. At...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

