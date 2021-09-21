LETTER: Kids and adults have same mask rules

Mother tells her son, who is going to school in the morning, to "make sure you wear your mask." "But Mommy. You and Dad went to the football game yesterday and you and Dad, with others, and people did not wear a mask. Why do I have to wear a mask?"
BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
I’ve taught preschool for 28 years. I just finished my first week teaching in person since March 2020. Not one student complained about wearing a mask. When they finished eating lunch, they put their masks back on, unprompted. Watching the news, I see yet another story of an adult having...
I recently saw a letter in the Acorn regarding kids having to wear masks in school. I feel this letter really disregarded the magnitude of COVID. The writer of this letter made valid points about the effects of masks on a communicative level, but with masks being off outside kids will be able to engage with their classmates and have the nonverbal aspect of communication apparent.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A group of concerned parents at a Castleton Corners school say some staffers aren’t wearing masks around their kids, and they want officials to do something about it. On Friday, one of those parents appealed directly to Mayor Bill de Blasio during an appearance on WNYC....
BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.
Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.
“My granddaughter is 11 but by size, she looks more like a 13 or 14-year-old. She will not be 12 until February. Would you recommend we wait until February so she can get the full dose of the vaccine for better protection?” – Paula on Facebook
Vaccines are not dosed the same as medications...
ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- COVID cases among kids are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask rules. That's according to researchers at the University of Michigan, who looked at the data from the first few weeks of the school year. Marisa Eisenberg is an epidemiology professor. She...
This summer, I did something I haven’t done in a while: I got to spend some quality time with a toddler. My daughter wasn’t available for her regular sitting gig, so I agreed to watch my cousin’s son for a few hours. What could be more wonderful than spending a few hours with an adorable, cuddly little kid who would let me read him stories, right?
I cannot believe the parents who are protesting mandatory face masks for their children. They evidently don't give a darn whether their child contracts this virus, ending up in the hospital on a ventilator. You need to realize your decision is putting your child at risk. Articles are saying parents...
Toddlers disguised in adult bodies marred the school year’s start by doing what toddlers do best: throwing tantrums. Anti-maskers, hysterically equating protective face coverings with slavery’s dehumanizing chains, ranted about freedom in the faces of hard-working teachers, when they weren’t assaulting them — or even students. My window’s view offers...
When it comes to vaccine mandates, public discussions can quickly turn to heated arguments, leaving no hope of finding common ground. But an online petition to rescind a vaccine mandate for teachers, followed by a rebuttal from a parent, provided an exchange that strangely made common ground seem possible. The...
Masks as a fashion accessory. Outdoor classrooms. Playing tag with a pool noodle. School has become so different during the coronavirus pandemic. And yet, a year and a half in, all the health and safety changes are starting to feel normal. Masks and distancing still rule schools. Kids in Lake...
I think that you should revise the mask mandate that you made for schools around the state. The reason you should do this is because people have found a loophole in it. The mandate states that you will only be excused from wearing a mask if you have a note from your parent or guardian saying wearing a mask will be likely to cause or worsen any illness. The mandate should state that you need a note from a medical professional.
Pre Pandemic a business such as a restaurant or store had signs in front “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service”. Now the signs in front are “No mask required if you are vaccinated. Unvaccinated must wear a mask.” From my personal observations at several stores, contrary to the news reports, it appears that 90% to 98% of the population are fully vaccinated. As one late night talk show host said, concerning vaccinations all Americans are truthful. Right!
I am appalled with the Robbinsdale School Board’s decision to require students to wear a mask in school again this year. Since the coronavirus is small enough to penetrate just one mask, the CDC has recently recommended wearing a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The least the school board could have done is to require two masks.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.
All the noise about refusing to address the problem of Covid-19. Acquaintances, friends, neighbors, family: 14,000-plus cases and 260-plus dead in Allen County, and we are still counting the toll. I have the vaccine, you do not. I wear a mask, you do not. So, let’s try this exercise. At...
20-year-old Tyler Gilreath had no preexisting conditions, but after contracting COVID-19 he developed a staph infection that led to irreversible brain damage. A North Carolina college student who resisted getting vaccinated died of complications from COVID-19 at age 20. Tyler Gilreath, a student at the University of North Carolina –...
