LETTER: Kids and adults have same mask rules

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.

6 DAYS AGO