Bryson DeChambeau uncorked a mammoth 417-yard drive on No. 5 as a reminder of his unique skill set. That's like if two weekend warriors combined their tee shots and there's no chance both of those would also be in the meaty part of the fairway, where DeChambeau put himself. Also with no chance? The poor Ryder Cup cameraperson trying to capture moment. Watch as they slowly realize they were looking in all the wrong places.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO