16 points doesn’t get it done these days in the NFL, unless you’re playing the Green Bay Packers(Packers suck!) and it really doesn’t get it done if you’re playing a team with as many weapons as the Seattle Seahawks have. It was yet another season opening loss for the Colts and while many assumed a Colts loss would be due to a rusty Carson Wentz, the QB threw for 251 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. It seemed this loss fell on head coach Frank Reich and a lack of aggressiveness when on offense, a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The Fan Morning Show as Kevin Bowen questioned the play-calling of the Colts head coach.

