Richmond, VA

950 Wellston Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovely 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE in convenient to everything, with a WALK-OUT BASEMENT in TURNKEY CONDITION! Welcome to the Villages at the Crossings where you are minutes from every major interstate in Richmond and plenty of shopping. With over 2300 SQUARE FEET of living space, this townhome is neutral throughout. WOOD FLOORS, NEW CHANDELIER and WOODEN PLANTATION SHUTTERS welcome you in the dining area. GALLEY KITCHEN includes a PANTRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A REFRIGERATOR THAT CONVEYS and MAPLE CABINETRY. LARGE FAMILY ROOM on the first floor opens to a PAINTED DECK that overlooks the VINYL, PICKET-FENCED BACKYARD. Upstairs, you'll find a LARGE, VAULTED PRIMARY BEDROOM with a WALK-IN CLOSET and EN SUITE BATH WITH A DOUBLE VANITY. HALL BATH serves the additional TWO SUNNY BEDROOMS. FULL, WALK-OUT BASEMENT is an ENTERTAINER'S DREAM with its GAS FIREPLACE, LARGE FAMILY ROOM and BAR AREA. Large UTILITY, STORAGE AREA is also found in the basement with a WASHER AND DRYER that CONVEY. Community amenities include the CLUBHOUSE, POOL, SNOW and TRASH REMOVAL. Golf enthusiasts can obtain memberships at their neighboring golf club, The Crossings. This is the one you've been waiting for!

