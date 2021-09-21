CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

NPPD sinks big investment into training center in York

By Steve Moseley
Grand Island Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – NPPD satisfied its utility-wide need for a state-of-the-art training center in a big way – and with an equally hefty investment in its York complex. A media tour conducted by three of NPPD’s management staff late last week revealed not only the new training center, but additional development of massive indoor storage space and an equally cavernous bay outfitted with two overhead cranes of 10 ton capacity each.

