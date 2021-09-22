CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Good Taste: Return of the DJ brunch

By Tamara Palmer
48hills.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Good Taste, your weekly look at high notes on the Bay Area food beat. Try the D’Angelos!. Sound bites: Before the global pancake kept us all home indefinitely, I was about to start DJing during weekend brunch at a really fun restaurant that’s unfortunately no longer with us and 90% of my professional DJ gigs were for food events. It’s been exciting to see DJ-powered Sunday brunch begin to return to San Francisco, and I dare to dream that next year we’ll start seeing even more meals and events accompanied by DJs.

48hills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar And Spice#Food Delivery#Brunch#Food Drink#Creole#Voodoo Love#Cascarelli#Plate Pick#Vegan Mob#California Eating

Comments / 0

Community Policy