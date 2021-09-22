Good Taste: Return of the DJ brunch

Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly look at high notes on the Bay Area food beat. Try the D’Angelos!. Sound bites: Before the global pancake kept us all home indefinitely, I was about to start DJing during weekend brunch at a really fun restaurant that’s unfortunately no longer with us and 90% of my professional DJ gigs were for food events. It’s been exciting to see DJ-powered Sunday brunch begin to return to San Francisco, and I dare to dream that next year we’ll start seeing even more meals and events accompanied by DJs.