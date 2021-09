The Colts are heading into Nashville this Sunday to take on the division rival Tennessee Titans. It was already a huge game, as an 0-3 start could truly put the Colts season on thin ice less than a month in. Add to the fact that they are more than likely going to be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz only amplifies the need for a full team effort to overcome quickly mounting odds. The assumption was if Wentz can’t go, then it will be Jacob Eason under center. Not so fast, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO