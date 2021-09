After a month on the injured list, Tyrone Taylor is back for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was activated from the IL earlier today, with Miguel Sanchez being optioned back to Nashville. Taylor has been an excellent bench player and starter for the Brewers this season, posting a .245/.324/.453 batting line and 106 wRC+. He has played in 82 games and started 49, moving between the three outfield spots as needed. Taylor gets the start tonight as both Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain get nights off.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO