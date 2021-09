PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO