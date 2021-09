STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball returned to the practice gym inside Gallagher-Iba Arena for the first official workout of the 2021-22 preseason on Tuesday afternoon. The Cowboys' opener is now less than six weeks away with another highly-anticipated campaign on the horizon. Although former star freshman and All-American Cade Cunningham is now in the NBA after being selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma State brings back a handful of experienced players to the lineup. Head coach Mike Boynton and his staff also added four key transfers this offseason to help fill the missing pieces needed for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO