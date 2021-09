This Super League season has been one of the most competitive in recent memory. At the top, two teams battled it out for the League Leaders’ Shield whilst a number of teams are vying for places inside the top six. Even the teams at the bottom have the ability to down those at the top. All of this has led to some special games all across the league and memorable wins for a number of sides. So, today we’re looking at every team’s best win of the season so far.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO