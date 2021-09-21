DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Approve Florida Forever Land Acquisitions, Conservation Easements

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that they are crafting legislation for the upcoming legislative session to do away with the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA). Speaking at the Doral Academy Preparatory School on Tuesday, the governor said the 2021-2022 school year will be the last for the FSA. “We also have to recognize that it is the year 2021 and the FSA is quite frankly, outdated. It takes days to administer, leaving less time for student learning. It is not customizable to each student, which we do have the capability now with algorithms to do, it fails to provide timely...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO