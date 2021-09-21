DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Approve Florida Forever Land Acquisitions, Conservation Easements
Six of the seven projects are within the newly designated Florida Wildlife Corridor. (Tallahassee/Sept. 21, 2021-NSF) — Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved seven Florida Forever land acquisitions and conservation easements that will protect Florida’s fragile natural environments in Hardee, Hendry, Indian River, Leon, Okeechobee, and Santa Rosa counties. The properties approved today, totaling nearly 20,000 acres, will be managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (DACS). Six of the seven projects, totaling 19,739 acres, are within the newly designated Florida Wildlife Corridor.southeastagnet.com
