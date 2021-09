ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Broncos allowed Jacksonville’s Jamal Agnew a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week, it met a dubious distinction. It was the fifth touchdown return (off punt or kickoff) the Broncos had allowed since the start of 2018, most in the NFL during that 50-game period. Tom McMahon has been the Broncos’ special team coordinator throughout that span and to his credit Friday, he did not make excuses or point blame at anyone but himself.

