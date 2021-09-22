CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Kiermaier takes, keeps Blue Jays' data card

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMtgR_0c3onlgz00
Blue Jays Rays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier trying to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband during Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory Monday night and refused to give it back to the Blue Jays.

Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay's dugout, where he discreetly handed it Paul Hoover, the club's field coordinator.

“I never even looked at it, I’ll say that,” Kiermaier told Sportnet before Tuesday night's game. “But at the same time, I’m not going to drop it or hand it back.”

Sportsnet reported Toronto sent a bat boy to the Rays dugout to ask for the card's return. Tampa Bay did not send back the card, which likely included information about the Blue Jays' plans to pitch to the Rays' hitters.

There were no incidents when Kiermaier batted for the first time Tuesday, when he hit into a first-pitch double play.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was seen chatting with Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo before Tuesday's game.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday seven games ahead of Boston and 8 1/2 ahead of Toronto for the AL East lead, with a magic number of five to clinch a second straight division title. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are in position for the AL's two wild cards.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Rays 2, Blue Jays 4: Clinching Was Not In The Cards For the Rays Tonight

The 21st of September had the potential to be a night to remember for this Tampa Bay Rays team. Coming into the night with a magic number of two for the postseason it was possible there could have been a postseason celebration if a few scenarios played out. All of them required the Rays to win, which they fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays putting the celebration on hold for now.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays' Borucki Shares Thoughts on Ejection, Kiermaier's Card Theft

Benches cleared between the Blue Jays and Rays after Ryan Borucki plunked Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier with a first pitch fastball. Borucki spoke with the media after the game. "I missed arm-side,"Borucki said. "I miss arm-side a lot; I pitch inside all the time." The kerfuffle comes after Monday's incident,...
MLB
arcamax.com

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier wants another shot at Blue Jays after their 'weak move'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said before Wednesday’s game he didn’t think picking up a Toronto pitching data card after a play at the plate and bringing it to the Rays dugout Monday was wrong and definitely not as big a deal as being portrayed. He said he didn’t care what the Blue Jays or others thought and he was over it and done talking about it.
MLB
Sporting News

Rays take Blue Jays' card containing pitching plan, reportedly refuse to give it back

The Blue Jays are reportedly angry at the Rays after an incident from Monday's game resulted in Tampa Bay finding — and keeping — their opponent's pitching plan. During Monday's game — a 6-4 win for the Rays and the first of a three-game series between the AL East teams — Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was called out at home in the bottom of the sixth. While still down on the field, he saw a piece of paper, picked it up and took it with him to his team's dugout, handing it to Paul Hoover, the team's major league field coordinator. The paper was dislodged from Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband during the play, and likely contained the team's pitching plan against the Rays.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
theScore

Kiermaier took Jays' scouting report Monday, Rays refused to return card

The temperature in this week's Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays series may have just been turned up a notch. The Blue Jays are fuming after Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card containing their scouting reports for Tampa Bay hitters during the series' opening game Monday, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Arash Madani.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rays' Kiermaier Calls Hit-By-Pitch a 'Weak Move,' Stirs Up Rivalry with Blue Jays

Emotions are high during hotly contested September baseball games, and in Wednesday's matchup between the Blue Jays and Rays, things boiled over. Blue Jays lefty Ryan Borucki was ejected in the eighth inning after drilling Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the back with a fastball, prompting benches to clear. Both...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Wild Cards#Ap#Sportsnet#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Al
Tampa Bay Times

Hitting Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier costs Blue Jays’ Ryan Borucki, Charlie Montoyo

ST. PETERSBURG — There were consequences for the Blue Jays hitting Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the back with a pitch Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Reliever Ryan Borucki was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for what Major League Baseball said was “intentionally hitting” Kiermaier, and manager Charlie Montoyo was fined and suspended for one game.
MLB
New York Post

Blue Jays-Rays data card controversy ‘agua under the bridge’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management a day after Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a scouting data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband and refused to give it back. Cash said he reached out to Blue Jays...
MLB
theScore

Rays' Kiermaier 'very happy' Blue Jays received suspensions: 'They deserve it'

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is satisfied with how Major League Baseball handled an issue involving him and the Toronto Blue Jays, resulting in the league suspending left-hander Ryan Borucki and manager Charlie Montoyo after a pitched ball struck Kiermaier during a game on Wednesday. "I'm happy, very happy...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy