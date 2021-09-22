CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas serial rapist charged after sexually assaulting women he met by posing as a customer online

By Nathan Narvid
KWTX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested and charged a suspect who posed as a customer online and then sexually assaulted the women he met with. Authorities say the suspect was arrested on July 12, but it wasn’t until Tuesday they identified the suspect as Morris Holton III, 36. Police are hoping potential victims recognize Holton III and come forward.

jrrob
7d ago

CAUGHT and off the streets, needs to remain behind bars, REMANDED no BAIL, convict him, throw the key away, and definitely NO PAROLE

Hunter "Cocaine Cowboy" Biden
7d ago

I guess this genius never heard of an IP address? Might as well have left your driver's license on the nightstand!! Driven by lust and deviance he had no control......and now he'll have no freedom.

MS Charlie girl Brownington
7d ago

Poor woman! he preyed on them! I hope more women come forward and he's put away for the maximum!! praying for the women 🙏 .

Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
