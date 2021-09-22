Texas serial rapist charged after sexually assaulting women he met by posing as a customer online
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested and charged a suspect who posed as a customer online and then sexually assaulted the women he met with. Authorities say the suspect was arrested on July 12, but it wasn’t until Tuesday they identified the suspect as Morris Holton III, 36. Police are hoping potential victims recognize Holton III and come forward.www.kwtx.com
